Could Kentucky basketball's Jaxson Robinson win SEC Player of the Year?
One of the most underrated players on Kentucky's 2024-25 roster is the former BYU Cougar Jaxson Robinson. Last season, the 6'7 guard averaged 14.2 points per game for BYU, leading the team in scoring.
After testing the NBA waters, Robinson decided to pull his name out of the NBA Draft and follow his coach to Lexington. Robinson played really well in BYU's loss to Duquesne in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 25 points, so he showed up in a big-time game despite his team losing.
During Kentucky's scrimmage against their alumni team, La Familia Robinson was rumored to be the star, and the word around town is that he lit it up from deep.
There is a world where Robinson could average 20 points per game this season for the Kentucky Wildcats if he has a good season from deep. It would take a lot, but if the Wildcats had a good season like many imagine they will, and he averaged this many points per game, there is a world where he could be the SEC Player of the Year.
The SEC is going to have some elite players like Mark Sears from Alabama and Johni Broome from Auburn, and it would be hard for Robinson to beat one of these guys out for SEC POTY, but if a Kentucky player is able to get it done, more than likely, it would be Robinson.
Robinson is going to be the best scorer on this team, and when the Wildcats need a big-time basket, he will be the player with the ball in his hands.