Could Kentucky basketball's leading scorer during the 2024-25 season be a surprise?
Kentucky's basketball team is in a good spot offensively, thanks to Coach Mark Pope's system. Coach Pope runs a system that should help this team be able to score a lot of points and get a lot of good looks.
One thing that will be very interesting for this Kentucky basketball team is who will lead the Wildcats in scoring. The easy answer would be Jaxson Robinson or Koby Brea. Robinson lit things up from deep in the team's scrimmage against La Familia earlier this week, and it looks like he could very well average 15 points or more a game. Brea is the best three-point shooter in college basketball, so he also more than likely will average double-digit points per game. There is a good chance that one of these two players leads the Wildcats in scoring this season, but there is another name that could get it done.
That name would be Andrew Carr. Last season for the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons, Carr averaged 13.5 points per game. He is a 6'10 power forward, but Carr is a really good three-point shooter, as he shot 37.1% from deep last season. Coach Pope loves big men who can shoot the basketball and pass, which is why he is such a good fit.
Carr would be a surprise to lead the team in scoring, but the way he plays the game and the system he will be playing in gives the power forward a chance at averaging 18 points a game if he hits his ceiling.