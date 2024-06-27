Could Kentucky Coach Mark Pope run a platoon system during the 2024-25 season?
Mark Pope has a problem with his 2024-25 roster. But the good news for Kentucky fans is that it is a good problem. He has a bunch of veteran players who are really good and deserving of minutes.
Right now, many project the starting lineup for the Kentucky Wildcats to include Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson, Koby Brea, Andrew Carr, and Amari Williams.
That leaves Kerr Kriisa, Collin Chandler, Otega Oweh, Ansley Almonor, and Brandon Garrison coming off the bench. The Wildcats also have freshmen Trent Noah and Travis Perry, who will likely get minutes early in the season but not all that many once bigger games and SEC play come around.
So, suppose you don't fully include Noah and Perry in the rotation, although these two will have exceptional careers as Kentucky players. In that case, Coach Pope has ten players who have all played a lot of college basketball and deserve some playing time. That raises the question: could Coach Pope run a platoon system?
Kentucky fans love the platoon system as it brings back some exciting memories of the John Calipari era, but it could make sense for this 2024-25 Kentucky team.
Coach Pope could start his main five guys, Butler, Robinson, Brea, Carr, and Williams, then bring in Kriisa, Chandler, Oweh, Almonor, and Garrison off the bench to give the starters a breath.
Whether the coaching staff runs a platoon or not, this Kentucky basketball team is going to have a lot of depth, which will lead to fresh legs in late-game situations.