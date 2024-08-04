Could Kentucky's best football player try out for the basketball team?
Both Kentucky football and basketball are right around the corner for Big Blue Nation, which has the entire state excited. The basketball team is still looking for another player to complete the roster, and the athletics department announced that they will be hosting an open tryout.
This opportunity has all Kentucky students excited to "lace em' up" one more time with a chance to play basketball for the Wildcats.
The problem for these students is that Kentucky's best football player and a potential top-ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Deone Walker, is showing some interest in trying out for the spot.
The 6'6 345-pound defensive lineman played basketball in high school, and the thought of Walker backing someone down in the paint is truly frightening.
Walker won't be able to play on the basketball team with all he has going on with football this season for the Wildcats and getting ready for the NFL Draft, but goodness, would he be a monster down low.
What makes Walker such a good football player is how athletic he is at his size, and there is no question that would help him on the basketball court.
If Coach Pope needs a big man to come in to take some fouls on a player who can't shoot free throws, he knows who to call.
Walker is going to be one of the best football players in the SEC this season for Mark Stoops's Wildcats.
Here is Walker's post in relation to a potential return to the hardwood.