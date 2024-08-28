Could Otega Oweh start for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats?
One of the wildcards on this Kentucky basketball team is the Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh. Last season for the Sooners, Oweh averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and one assist per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 37.7% from three. Oweh is the Wildcat's best slasher, and that raises the question of whether he should be in the starting lineup.
Many believe the starting lineup for the Wildcats will include Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson, Koby Brea, Andrew Carr, and Amari Williams. Oweh is a player who could work his way into the lineup with his ability to slash. This Kentucky team will be one of the best shooting teams in college basketball, but they will still need a slasher. The 6'5, 215-pound Oweh will be that for this team.
While more than likely, Oweh will come off the bench for this basketball team to start the season if Brea struggles from deep, which likely won't happen, the Oklahoma transfer could work into the starting lineup.
Whether or not Oweh is in the starting lineup or comes off the bench, he is going to have a massive role for the Wildcats. If he does come off the bench, he will be one of the main bench scorers for Coach Pope's team.
Oweh is a player who will surprise a lot of college basketball fans with how good of a season he has this year. He was great for Oklahoma, and now he will be great for the Wildcats under Coach Pope.