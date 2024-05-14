Could Reed Sheppard's height hurt him in the NBA Draft?
We got to see former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard hit the floor yesterday at the NBA Combine, and he turned some heads.
Sheppard was able to show off his athletic ability during the combine, where he had a 42-inch vertical. This vertical was the best at the entire event. The reason this is so important is because it shows the NBA scouts that Sheppard is more than just a shooter; he is also an elite athlete.
The concerns I have been seeing when it comes to Sheppard has been his height. There were NBA scouts concerned about the height Sheppard was listed at on Kentucly's roster at 6'3. At the NBA combine, Sheppard was listed at 6'1.75 without shoes, so with shoes on, he is near but not quite 6'3.
We don't often see shorter players succeed in the NBA, but the way he plays the game, plus the athleticism he showed off at the combine and all season long, should show scouts not to be worried about this. Sheppard is a facilitator and shooter, not a guy who will look to take the ball to the rim all game.
The concern for NBA scouts is valid on the defensive side of the floor. Opposing teams could screen some bigger guards onto Sheppard, and the former Wildcat would likely have some issues on the defensive side of things.
Sheppard has a very solid NBA career ahead of him, but before that begins, he will need to get drafted.
The Houston Rockets feel like an excellent fit for Sheppard at the number three overall pick.