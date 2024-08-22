Could the SEC's best three-point shooter come off Kentucky's bench?
Kentucky has a secret weapon that will come off the bench for the Wildcats this season, and that is freshman guard Travis Perry. He is a decorated high school player, having won a state title in his senior year and being the high school scoring leader all-time in the state of Kentucky. The Kentucky freshman put up incredible stats during his time in high school but now it is time to do that at Kentucky.
Perry hasn't been on campus all that long, but he is already turning heads. After interviewing some of the other Kentucky players, one of the common topics that comes up is how good of a shooter Perry is. These players make sure to reiterate that Perry is the best shooter they have ever seen.
If Perry is shooting like this, it will be very hard for Coach Mark Pope to keep him on the bench. The one thing that will make or break Perry's season is how he will be able to defend. If he can hold his own on defense, he will play a lot of minutes as a freshman.
When it comes to natural shooting ability, Perry is the best in the SEC and maybe even all of college basketball. He is on a team with Koby Brea, who is an elite shooter, but Perry is better.
Perry is going to have an excellent career in the Coach Pope offense, but it will be interesting to see how much he ends up playing as a true freshman this season.