Denzel Aberdeen will have a career best scoring season at Kentucky
Kentucky's most recent addition via the transfer portal was former Florida Gator Denzel Aberdeen. The 6'5 guard was a star off the bench for the Gators that helped the team win the National Championship.
Aberdeen averaged 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game for the Gators while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35% from three. The Gators had the best backcourt in the nation this year, so Aberdeen only played 19.7 minutes per game.
Had Aberdeen played at 90% of other Power Four schools, he would have been a starter, and that will likely be the case this season for the Wildcats.
Aberdeen has a high offensive upside, but he is also a great defender who will help the Wildcats shut down opposing guard's next season.
For Kentucky, this season, Aberdeen will likely play 25 minutes per game, starting in a backcourt that features Otega Oweh and Jaland Lowe. The only way Aberdeen will not start this season is if Jasper Johnson is shooting the ball so well that Mark Pope can't keep him on the bench.
Aberdeen was one of the most underrated guards in college basketball last season, and he is going to have a career year scoring in Lexington.
He is a dominant catch-and-shoot player, so Aberdeen is going to make a lot of threes this season for the Kentucky Wildcats. Pope did a heck of a job landing a player in Aberdeen who was a big part of the Florida Gators winning it all this season.