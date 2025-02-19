Despite some ugly losses Amari Williams is playing elite basketball for Kentucky
Kentucky's starting center, Amari Williams, was a player that many fans were frustrated with at different points of the season, but as SEC play winds down, the seven-footer is playing elite basketball. The seven-footer has averaged 13.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and four assists per game over the Wildcat's last five games despite the 2-3 record.
Williams has also played better defense, which was one of the big early-season complaint about his play, as he often defended with his hands down.
While the record might not be great for Kentucky over their last handful of games, Williams is playing the best basketball of the season, and if he keeps this up once Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler are healthy, the Wildcats will be a scary team in March.
According to the analytics, Williams is one of the best rebounders in college basketball, and he has been great on the boards of late. Early into SEC play, Kentucky was being dominated on the boards, but they have been much better of late, and this is thanks mostly to Williams.
If Kentucky fans want to take a positive away from the recent losses and playing without some starters, it would be how an increased role has gotten Willaims going, which could help this team in the NCAA Tournament.
There is no other center in college basketball who can do what Williams does as a rebounder, passer, scorer, defender, and ball handler. It is truly special to see what the Drexel transfer Williams has done in his first season in the SEC.