Development from Brandon Garrison could give Kentucky the best center tandem in the nation
Mark Pope returned some players from last season's roster, and one of these players, who many believe has an elite upside, is center Brandon Garrison. In his first season playing for the Wildcats, Garrison averaged 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game for Pope's Wildcats.
When Big Blue Nation watched Garrison play last season, it was clear that while he was a great role player, his upside in the future was through the roof. That is why many believe Garrison is set to take a big leap in year two in the Pope system, as many players do.
Kentucky added center Jayden Quaintance this offseason via the transfer portal from Arizona State, who many believe is going to be a top five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
The one-two punch of Garrison and Quaintance could give Pope the best center room in all of college basketball next season.
During the offseason, Garrison is going to have to work on his decision-making and three-point shooting, but if he can improve in these two areas, it will take the Wildcat's frontcourt to the next level.
Coach Pope also recently talked about how he wants Garrison to take a step as a leader on this team so his role will be larger than just good play on the floor.
The depth from top to bottom on this Kentucky roster is elite, but in the front court, especially the Wildcats, are going to be special.
If Garrison can develop this offseason this will make an elite team even better.