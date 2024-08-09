Does Kentucky basketball have a chance with a top five player in the 2025 class?
Mark Pope has made it very clear that he is going to try and land some of the best players in high school basketball on a year to year basis. He has the Wildcats in great position with some of the top players in the 2025 class so hopefully Kentucky will land some five-star talent.
One player that Kentucky has a chance with is five-star power forward Chris Cenac. The 6'10 power forward just cut his list of schools down to 12, including Kentucky, UConn, LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Baylor, Tennessee, Houston, Louisville, Texas, Arkansas, and Michigan State.
On On3, Cenac is listed as a top-five player in the 2025 class, so it will be a battle of the big dogs to land one of the best players in the class. During the month of July, Coach Pope and his staff made Cenac a priority at some of the camps and showcases.
Cenac is a player who is quickly shooting up the rankings and will likely be a top ten player in the composite rankings when it is all said and done.
The key now for Kentucky's coaching staff is to get Cenac to Lexington for a visit. If they can get this elite forward in the 2025 class on campus for a visit that is when things will start to get real.
Knowing Cenac is still considering 12 schools, he likely isn't near a decision, which means Coach Pope and his staff have time to build a relationship with the elite big man.