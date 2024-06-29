Draymond Green believes NBA teams will regret passing on Rob Dillingham
Rob Dillingham was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2024 NBA Draft but was immediately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
On his podcast called The Draymond Green Show, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green discussed why some NBA teams are going to regret letting Dillingham fall all the way to the eighth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Green had this to say about the Timberwolves trading for Dillingham, "Who won the draft to me was the Minnesota Timberwolves. The reason the Minnesota Timberwolves won the draft is that they drafted their point guard of the future, Rob Dillingham, who I think is a very special player. Some of those teams at the top of the draft were afraid because he got swag, and he got game. They don't know if his game is going to fit into the systems that don't work and get them fired. When you can get a really good guard who can score the basketball, Steph Curry, and figure out how the system works for him, and then all of a sudden, the franchise is in territory that it's never been in before. But you know, at times, we run into these guards with swag that they just don't fit in the system, and so teams run away from them. There's going to be some teams that regret passing Rob Dillingham."
While Green is often in the middle of controversy in the NBA, he is a veteran who knows the game very well. This is high praise for the rookie out of Kentucky from an NBA Champion and All-Star.