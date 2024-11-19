Duke Coach Jon Scheyer had high praise for the Kentucky Wildcats
Mark Pope's first team as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats is full of veteran players he brought in via the transfer portal. In college basketball, veteran teams now make runs in the NCAA Tournament, and that is exactly what this Kentucky team is made up of.
Some weren't sure if this team was going to click for Coach Pope, but they proved it would work when the Wildcats took down Duke in Atlanta.
Duke Coach Jon Scheyer gave praise to Coach Pope and his veteran-led team. Coach Scheyer had this to say about the veteran leadership on Coach Pope's team, "A ton of respect for him and them. Their offense has been impressive watching on film. They executed really well down the stretch really well. I think that’s where that experience really paid off. They shared it. They were patient. Give them all the credit in the world, all the credit. I think they showed incredible maturity, and their experience came out in that second half. No question.”
Coach Scheyer is exactly right about what he said about the way Kentucky's veterans played in the second half. This basketball team won that game, thanks to the veteran leadership. Duke was by far the more talented team, but the Wildcats had more experience down the stretch in the final moments of a big-time game, and that was the difference.
Kentucky might not have any NBA lottery pick talent, but they do have a team full of elite college basketball players who are capable of winning a National Championship this season.