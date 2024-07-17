Elite Big Man emerges as a reclass candidate
A new name to monitor to complete the 2024 roster has emerged. Julius Halaifouna, a seven-foot, two-hundred-and-ninety-pound big man from New Zealand, has talked with Coach Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Julius ranks the No. 33 overall player in the 2025 class and the No.3 Center, when Julius talked about his game he said this: "Some of my greatest strengths on the court are my passing and being able to score at all three levels in the post and out on the three as well," Halaifonua said. "Defensively, I'm able to get out, disrupt the ball handler, and switch three through five. I can guard guys on the perimeter and in the post. Those are really my strengths on both sides of the court."
Julius described what he is looking for in a school as well: "Looking at the colleges, I definitely want to go to a place that utilizes their bigs, in terms of being able to score and play make through their bigs," he said. "Whether it's on the perimeter or post, it's definitely something I'll be looking into when deciding on what college I want to attend."
Based on what Halaifonua said, you have to like Kentucky's chances of winning the prized recruit. Coach Pope loves to utilize elite bigs who can pass and spread the floor.
Julius has said he will take some time and decide soon whether or not to reclassify. No matter what class he ends up in, this is one to watch for the Cats.