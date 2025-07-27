ESPN believes Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats are title contenders
Mark Pope did an excellent job of landing elite talent to put together his 2025-26 roster. Adding players from the transfer portal, high school recruiting, and getting Otega Oweh back has the Wildcats in a great spot.
An article was written on ESPN where Myron Medcalf listed ten teams that he sees as title contenders this season in college basketball, and one of those teams was Kentucky.
Medcalf had this to say about the Wildcats being title contenders, "Mark Pope's team caught the injury bug late last season and will start this season with a major injury question. Jayden Quaintance, a former five-star recruit and transfer from Arizona State, had surgery in March to repair a torn ACL. He should be ready at some point this season -- it's just a question of when. All-America candidate Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen (Florida), Jaland Lowe (Pitt), and Quaintance should form the nucleus of a team with serious Final Four aspirations once everyone is healthy."
This roster is good enough to win it all this season, and the defense should be a lot better this year for Pope's squad. The Wildcats will have one of the deepest rosters in the nation, which will make it easy to rotate through the lineup.
Oweh could be the best player in all of college basketball this season, and alongside Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe, and the rest of the talent on this roster, the Wildcats will be hard to beat.
Coach Pope is going to try to guide Kentucky to its ninth national title, and he has a roster good enough to do just that.