ESPN is disrespecting Kentucky star Otega Oweh ahead of the college basketball season
The college basketball season is right around the corner, and Kentucky fans are very excited to see just how good Mark Pope's team can be in his second year at the helm.
The reason so many in the college basketball world believe the Wildcats will be one of the best teams in the nation is thanks to their star player, Otega Oweh.
Last season, Oweh led the Wildcats in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game, and this earned him All-SEC Second Team honors in his first season in the conference.
Now Oweh heads into the 2025-26 season as a player who many believe has a good shot to win SEC Player of the Year.
ESPN put out an article covering all things college hoops, and one of the things covered in this article was ten players who could be All-Americans this season. Oweh was not one of the names listed.
When discussing the top ten players in college basketball heading into this season, it is hard to imagine not including Oweh.
There is no player in college basketball who is better than Oweh when it comes to getting to the rim. He is working on getting more consistent as a three-point shooter, and if Oweh is successful at this, there is no doubt that he will end up being an All-American this season.
Oweh, on top of his offensive upside, is a great defender and is working to improve his ability to run the point.
Kentucky's star is going to have a special season for the Wildcats that will hopefully end with him being an All-American.