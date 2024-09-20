ESPN is still wrong about Kentucky basketball's starting lineup for the 2024-25 season
The 2024-25 Kentucky basketball season is right around the corner, and this team has the makings of one that can make a run in the NCAA Tournament.
Jeff Borzello recently put out his Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for college basketball, at the time, he had the Wildcats ranked 23rd, and he listed the Wildcats projected starting lineup as Kerr Kriisa, Otega Oweh, Jaxson Robinson, Andrew Carr, and Amari Williams. This isn't the lineup many expect to be the starters for the Wildcats, but this was what Borzello released early in the offseason.
Earlier this month, Borzello updated his Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, and he still has the starting lineup listed as he did when the article was originally released.
Many in Lexington believe Lamont Butler and Koby Brea will start over Kriisa and Oweh. Kriisa himself, at a recent media viewing window, said that Butler would be the team's PG1, so it's hard to deem that a not credible source.
Oweh is the player that is interesting, as recently, Coach Pope was singing his praises on KSR, and there is a world where he could sneak into the starting lineup. While this is a possibility, it would be hard to keep Brea off the floor knowing he is literally the best shooter in college basketball.
Unless there are some surprises during the rest of the offseason, the starting lineup for the Kentucky Wildcats will likely be Buter, Brea, Robinson, Carr, and Williams. Whatever the starting lineup ends up being, the Wildcats have a ton of depth on the 2024-25 roster.