ESPN is wrong about Kentucky basketball's starting lineup
In a recent article, ESPN predicted who will start for the Kentucky basketball team this season, and it seems like they got it wrong.
Coach Mark Pope brought every player in to fit a certain role. Some of these roles include being a facilitator, elite defender, or scorer. Based on what these roles look like, it seems like there is only one starting lineup that makes sense.
ESPN predicted the starting lineup for Kentucky to include Kerr Kriisa at PG, Otega Oweh at SG, Jaxson Robinson of SF, Andrew Carr at PF, and Amari Williams at C. While ESPN does seem to have the three, four, and five correct they are off on the two guard positions.
What would make the most sense with the roster would be for Lamont Butler and Koby Brea to start. Kriisa and Oweh are two elite players, but their roles are better suited to coming off the bench. Butler is going to be the lockdown defender and facilitator who will start for the Wildcats. He will get the ball to the scorers while shutting down the opposing team's guards.
Brea needs to be in the starting lineup so he can get the game started with some made threes, as this will hopefully spark the offense.
It just doesn't seem to make sense to start Kriisa and Oweh, as Kriisa will be the scorer and facilitator off the bench, and Oweh will be the slasher who will also lock down opposing guards. All of these players are great and deserve starting minutes, but Butler and Brea starting makes the most sense for this 2024-25 Kentucky roster.