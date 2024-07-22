ESPN lists Reed Sheppard as the biggest surprise of NBA Summer League
Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets just wrapped things up in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League and the former Kentucky Wildcat shined. Sheppard averaged 20 points a game in the Summer League while also making a lot of beautiful passes, leading to assists and helping on the boards. He also showed off the quick hands with multiple steals, leading to run-out dunks.
ESPN put out an article talking about the biggest surprises of the NBA Summer League, and one writer listed Sheppard.
Tim Bontemps of ESPN had this to say about why Sheppard was the biggest surprise of the NBA Summer League, "From the start of summer league, Reed Sheppard looked the part. I was high on Sheppard's potential during the draft process, and he showed with his play in Las Vegas why the Rockets should be very excited about his future in Houston -- where he could be a perfect fit alongside Amen Thompson as a long-term backcourt tandem. If it weren't for the crowded Houston roster and rotation, he would be my clear pick for Rookie of the Year."
NBA fans needed to see it on display to be believe that Sheppard could be a star at the next level and in Vegas he did that as he always seemed to make the right decision and shot the ball well from the field.
Sheppard was the best rookie in Summer League, and he is going to play a massive role off the bench for the Rockets. If Sheppard is efficient with his minutes, even off the bench, he could win Rookie of the Year.