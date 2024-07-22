ESPN lists Rob Dillingham as the biggest disappointment of the NBA Summer League
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Rob Dillingham are now done with the NBA Summer League and are getting ready for the start of the 2024-25 season in a few months.
Dillingham had an up and down Summer League where he started slow but turned things around in his final few games. In his last game of Summer League, Dillingham scored 25 points and dished 12 assists. So, while it might have started slow, the former Kentucky Wildcat turned things around.
ESPN wrote an article where they wrote about the biggest surprises and disappointments of Summer League and Dillingham for one writer was listed as the biggest disappointment.
Jeremy Woo of ESPN had this to say about him picking Dillingham as the biggest disappointment of Summer League, "Timberwolves No. 8 pick Rob Dillingham struggled a bit with efficiency. He looked uncomfortable at times, which could be a result of the on-court inactivity due to injury seen in his pre-draft process. With his lack of physical strength at this stage, he doesn't have a lot of margin for error."
It is true that Dillingham didn't have his best showing at Summer League, but he did turn it around late, which leaves a lot for Timberwolves to be excited about.
Dillingham will figure things out once he is on the floor in a real NBA game and will prove that he is the best scorer in this rookie class. It was a slow start for the former Kentucky point guard, but Dillingham will have a solid rookie year.