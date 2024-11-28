ESPN picks the winner between Kentucky and Georgia State
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on Georgia State in Rupp Arena as Mark Pope's squad will look to move to 7-0 on the season. In the Wildcat's first game of the week, they took down WKU, but for the first team, all season looked vulnerable.
The Wildcats were able to win this game 87-68, but there were some things Coach Pope's team could have done better. Defensively the Wildcats were solid in the win, but the threes weren't falling in this ball game.
A game like this was good for Kentucky because they have looked unstoppable against every team this season aside from Duke, so a little bit of struggle is a good thing. The threes won't always fall, so the Wildcats need to learn to win a game when this is happening.
Now the Wildcats will take on Georgia State who is 4-3 on the season. The Panthers played Mississippi State earlier in the season, and the Bulldogs blew them out 101-61 in Starkville.
ESPN doesn't seem to think the Wildcats will struggle in this ball game as they give Kentucky a 98.2% chance to win.
The goal in this game for the Wildcats should be to keep working on the rebounding and taking care of the ball but also the shots need to fall.
The matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia State will be on Friday the 29th at 7:00 pm et. Kentucky fans can watch this game on the SEC Network. Coach Pope and his team shouldn't have any issue blowing out the Panthers on Friday.