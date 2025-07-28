ESPN predicts Kentucky, Arkansas, and Louisville to all make the Final Four
An article came out from ESPN that previewed a lot of the 2025-26 college basketball season. One of the sections of this article was a wild predictions section where the writer Myron Medcalf wrote ten wild predictions for the upcoming season.
One of those wild predictions was that Kentucky would face off with former coach John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks in the Final Four this year.
Here is what Medcalf had to say about his bold prediction, "Darius Acuff is a top newcomer for an Arkansas squad that made a run to the Sweet 16 in March, giving the Razorbacks depth and experience that last season's group lacked. And while Kentucky might need some time to get off the runway, it could have one of the nation's most talented rosters as March approaches if Jayden Quaintance is healthy."
The next wild prediction in this article was that Pat Kelsey and the Louisville Cardinals will make it to the Final Four as well. If Kentucky, Arkansas, and Louisville all made the Final Four, it would be one of the highest-viewed Final Fours of all time, thanks to all of the narratives.
All three of these teams have a real shot to be ranked in the top ten at the start of the season, so it is not outlandish to say they all have rosters good enough to make this type of run.
Kentucky will play both of these teams during the regular season, so in these matchups, fans could be seeing a potential NCAA Tournament-type game.