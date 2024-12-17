ESPN predicts Kentucky's chances of winning the National Championship
The Kentucky Wildcats are ranked as the fourth-best team in college basketball as non-conference play is nearly over, meaning the Mark Pope era is off to a hot start.
Kentucky holds wins over Duke, Gonzaga, and Louisville and has a chance to get one over Ohio State on Saturday. The Wildcats also haven't dropped an ugly game to Quad 3/4 teams, meaning the season has started nearly perfectly.
This Kentucky basketball team has a real chance to do something special in March, knowing this team is full of veteran players. When Coach Pope put together this roster, he put it together with knowledge of what has been successful of late. These veteran teams have been successful in the Big Dance of late, and that is what this basketball team is for Kentucky.
ESPN gives the Kentucky Wildcats a 2% chance to win it all, which feels very low, knowing this is the #4 team in college hoops.
The other aspect of this Kentucky basketball team is they shoot a lot of threes and play good defense. A team like this, if they get hot in the month of March from three, they are more than capable of winning it all.
Guard play is also a big part of successful tournament runs, and Lamont Butler looks like one of the best guards in college hoops. The Wildcats will have a healthy Kerr Kriisa back in March as well. Kentucky will have a room full of veteran guards which will be great in the NCAA Tournament.
Winning the NCAA Tournament is one of the hardest things to do in sports, but the Wildcats have the roster to get it done.