ESPN predicts the Kentucky Wildcats to finish with a record under .500 in SEC play
It is well known that the SEC is by far the best conference in college basketball this season, and it is one of the best conferences of all time in college hoops.
The Wildcats sit with a 4-4 record eight games into conference play and it won't ease up for the Wildcats as their next ten games will all be challenging.
ESPN's matchup predictor seems to think the Wildcats will finish with a record under .500 in conference play. Let's take a look at how ESPN believes conference play will shake out for the Wildcats in their next ten games and their final record.
@ Ole Miss: 41.6% chance to win
Vs. South Carolina: 86.9% chance to win
Vs. Tennessee: 46.3% chance to win
@Texas: 36.7% chance to win
Vs. Vanderbilt: 81.4% chance to win
@Alabama: 24.9% chance to win
@Oklahoma: 50% chance to win
Vs. Auburn: 33.2% chance to win
Vs. LSU: 83.3% chance to win
@Missouri: 46.2% chance to win
With Oklahoma being listed as a 50/50 split this means ESPN predicts the Wildcats to finish with a 7-10-1 record in SEC play. Of course, it's not possible to tie, but even if the Oklahoma game was changed to win in this prediction, the Wildcats are still predicted to finish under .500.
Mark Pope and his team are going to have to win some games that they aren't supposed to if they want to have a winning record in SEC play. The Kentucky Wildcats have a lot of tough games left, and it begins this evening against #25 Ole Miss in Oxford.