ESPN predicts the winner between #17 Kentucky and #4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have a massive game coming up on Saturday as they make the trip to Tuscaloosa to take on the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide.
Alabama has lost back-to-back games to Auburn and Missouri, so Nate Oats's team will be looking for a big bounce-back win. Kentucky is coming off a win over the Vanderbilt Commodores that gave Pope's team some confidence.
When these two teams met in Rupp Arena, Alabama pulled off the win in a shootout, winning 102-97. Otega Oweh has a high-scoring game for the Wildcats, putting up 21 points. The problem was Kentucky could not stop Grant Nelson, who scored 25 points.
The issue the Wildcats will face on Saturday is they will more than likely be shorthanded. There is a chance Lamot Butler suits up in this game, but it's hard to believe that Jaxson Robinson will be out on the floor.
If this banged-up Kentucky team is going to win on the road, they need a big performance from three, and one of the forwards will have to stop Nelson.
Mark Sears will be coming into this game off a 35-point performance in the loss to Missouri, so he will be feeling good. If Butler is out, stopping Sears is going to be a real problem for the Wildcats.
ESPN only gives the Kentucky Wildcats a 29.7% chance to win this game, so they will have to give the Crimson Tide their best shot. Kentucky has a knack for winning big games this season, so this game is very important for the Wildcats.