ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Alabama in the SEC Tournament
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats got things kicked off in the SEC Tournament with a massive win over the Oklahoma Sooners. This is the second time these two teams have met this season and the second time Otega Oweh has made a game-winning shot at the buzzer against his former team.
Oweh had 27 points, going 8-14 from the field, which helped Kentucky get the 85-84 win over the Sooners. This win sets up a matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday evening at 9:30 et.
The Crimson Tide have gotten the best of the Wildcats twice this season, so Pope's team will be looking for revenge. One issue for Kentucky is the health of Lamont Butler. He got injured in the win over Oklahoma, and he likely won't suit up against Alabama.
Pope hasn't ruled Butler out yet but it is hard to see a world where they throw him out there if he is banged up with the NCAA Tournament right around the corner.
Collin Chandler is going to have to play well for the Wildcats to pull off the win, but luckily, he is playing really good basketball lately. Chandler continues to heat up the as the season goes on, and if Butler is out for an extended period of time, this will help the Wildcats stay afloat.
ESPN doesn't seem to think the Kentucky Wildcats will win this game, as they only give the Cats a 39% chance to beat Alabama. If Kentucky wins this game, it could boost them into two-seed territory in the NCAA Tournament.