ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Bucknell
The Kentucky Wildcats got the Mark Pope era off to a start with a bang as they took down Wright State 103-62. Otega Oweh had a big game for the Wildcats, where he scored 21 points on 8-9 shooting from the field. Amari Williams also had a great showing when the Wildcats blew out Wright State.
Now, the Wildcats will get ready for their second game of the season against the Bucknell Bison, and this will be the team's final tune-up before they take on Duke.
In their first game of the season, Bucknell took down Delaware 85-73 in a game where the Bison shot 52.6% from three, making ten. Bucknell had 16 turnovers in this game, so Kentucky's defensive stars Lamont Butler, Oweh, and Williams should have a field day.
The Wildcats need to use this game as one final opportunity to get themselves right before the massive matchup with Duke. Coach Pope needs to make sure his players are staying focused on Bucknell and not moving their focus forward to Duke.
ESPN doesn't seem to think Bucknell will put up much of a fight in this game, as they give Kentucky a 97.8% chance to get the home win.
Hopefully, the Wildcats will shoot the ball well from deep in this game because more confidence from beyond the three-point line will help this team against the Blue Devils. The Wildcats will face off with Bucknell on Saturday at 4:00 pm et. Coach Pope will look for his second win as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.