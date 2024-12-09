ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Colgate
After the thrilling overtime win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, the Kentucky Wildcats will get ready to take on the Colgate Raiders in Rupp Arena. Colgate has not had a great start to the season as they are 2-8, but they did hang around with Syracuse, only losing this game by two points.
Kentucky will be without Kerr Kriisa in this game who fractured a bone in his foot that will keep him out 3-6 weeks. Lamont Butler is fighting back from an ankle injury, so Kentucky would love to have him back on the floor against Colgate.
If Butler isn't able to go against Colgate, the Wildcats will be without both of their point guards in this game. Jaxson Robinson and Travis Perry would be able to hold down the fort if this were the case, but the Wildcats would love to have Butler on the floor.
Despite the injuries, ESPN doesn't seem to think the Wildcats will have any kind of trouble taking down the Raiders, as they give Kentucky a 98.7% chance to get the win.
The only concern with this game would be coming off an emotional win to play a lesser opponent. Sometimes, this leads to upsets in college basketball, but Coach Pope is really good about keeping his team focused on what's next.
Kentucky has a big game coming up on Saturday as their biggest rival, Louisville, will be making the trip to Lexington for the first matchup between the new coaches. Coach Pope has a big week ahead with this rivalry game included.