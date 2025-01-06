ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Georgia
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats started SEC play with a boom, taking down the Florida Gators in Rupp Arena. Winning home games in the SEC this year is crucial, so winning a top ten showdown in front of Big Blue Nation is a great way to get things started.
Now, the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in their first road game of conference play. Winning a road game in the SEC is going to be a tall ask this year, so a game like this against a Georgia team that is solid but not a top team in the league is a must-win.
The Kentucky Wildcats have only played one true road game this season, and it was a loss to the Clemson Tigers in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Luckily, the Kentucky Wildcats are a veteran-led basketball team, so the road environment isn't as big of a concern for a team like this compared to a young team.
ESPN believes the Kentucky Wildcats will be able to get this big win in Athens as they give the Wildcats a 53.3% chance to win. The key to winning a road game is getting started quickly, which the Wildcats did not do against Florida.
Against Florida, the Wildcats had a ten-point lead at the half, but they were in an early hole the first ten minutes of the game. If Kentucky is able to take down Georgia, it would be massive to start 2-0 with both a home and road win.