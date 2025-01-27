ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Tennessee
The Kentucky Wildcats have lost two back-to-back games as the Alabama Crimson Tide won in Rupp Arena and the Wildcats lost to Vanderbilt in Nashville. As expected, the SEC schedule won't get any easier as the Wildcats will head to Knoxville to play the Tennessee Volunteers.
This will be Mark Pope's first game in the Kentucky-Tennessee rivalry, and it should be a good ball game. The Vols are coming off a close loss against the #1 Auburn Tigers, so both of these teams are looking for a bounce-back win.
Andrew Carr's status is up in the air for this ball game, but it sounds like, based on the post-game press conference given by Coach Pope, that Carr will likely not play in this game. This means that Trent Noah, Collin Chandler, and, most importantly, Ansley Almonor will have to step up in this game.
Knoxville is never an easy place to play, so the Wildcats will need a great all-around showing to take down the Vols in their home gym.
ESPN doesn't seem to like Kentucky's chances of winning this game, as they only give Coach Pope's team a 22.4% chance to win the game. Kentucky will need a big shooting performance to win this basketball game, so players like Koby Brea and Jaxson Robinson will need to make a lot of big shots.
The environment is going to be rowdy on Tuesday evening for the Wildcats, so they need to block out the crowd and play well. This Kentucky team is frustrated after losing two straight games, and hopefully, that frustration turns into fuel as the Wildcats look to take down Tennessee.