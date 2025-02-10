ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Tennessee in Rupp Arena
Kentucky has been on a skid of late in SEC play, but the Wildcats found a way to get a big win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in Rupp Arena, and they did it in blowout fashion, winning 80-57. Kentucky got a massive performance from its bench on Saturday, as these players accounted for 39 points. The bench scoring effort was led by Brandon Garrison, who scored 15 points while shooting 7-8 from the field.
The best part of the win for the Wildcats was seeing Lamont Butler back on the floor playing his brand of elite defense. Kentucky struggles mightily on defense when Butler is not on the floor, so it was great to see the Wildcats hold the Gamecocks to only 57 points.
Now, a much tougher test will be coming to Rupp Arena as the Wildcats are getting ready to host the Tennessee Volunteers for the final of the team's two regular season matchups.
When these two teams met in Knoxville, the Wildcats pulled off the massive 78-73 upset without Lamont Butler. Koby Brea led the way for the Wildcats with 18 points while going 5-5 from the field and 3-3 from deep. The Wildcats won this game without Butler and Andrew Carr and only seven bench points.
Now Tennessee will make the trip to Rupp Arena looking for revenge while the Wildcats will be looking for a sweep.
ESPN believes the Vols will win this game in Rupp Arena as they give them a 53.7% chance to win. If Coach Pope and the Wildcats could win this one at home, it would be another massive momentum boost for the Wildcats.