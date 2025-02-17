ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Vanderbilt in Rupp Arena
It's getting into crunch time in SEC play with six games remaining, and the Wildcats have a 6-6 record in conference play. It would be great for seeding purposes in both the NCAA and SEC Tournaments if the Wildcats would finish with a winning record in SEC play, and to do that, they would have to go 4-2 or better.
The bad news for the Wildcats is they are playing banged up as both Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson missed the Wildcats matchup with Texas and Andrew Carr is not at 100%. The goal for Coach Pope's squad over the next few weeks needs to be getting healthy if they want to make a run in the postseason.
On Wednesday, the Wildcats will host the Vanderbilt Commodores, and Kentucky will be looking for revenge as Vandy won the first matchup in Nashville. Unless something changes in a positive direction, the Wildcats could play another game without Butler and Robinson, which would make this Vanderbilt team hard to beat.
Many thought this Vandy team was only good at home, but they just went on the road and almost took down the Tennessee Volunteers, so this team isn't afraid of road environments.
Finishing SEC play with a winning record feels impossible if the Wildcats don't win this game, so Coach Pope's team needs to show up. According to ESPN the Wildcats have an 81.7% chance to win this game. The Wildcats will want some revenge from the ugly loss to Vandy in Nashville, so hopefully, this team gets the big home win.