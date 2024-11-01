ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Wright State
On Monday, November 4th, the Mark Pope era will officially get started in Lexington, Kentucky, as the Wildcats take on Wright State. Kentucky rolled Kentucky Wesleyan and Minnesota State in their two exhibition games, but this matchup with Wright State is the first game of the season.
ESPN doesn't seem to think this game is going to be all that close, as they give the Wildcats a 94.7% chance to get the win the game in Rupp Arena. The line for this game is currently set at -21.5 in favor of the Wildcats, so Vegas believes this will be a blowout.
The goal for the Wildcats in this game should be to play their game on offense and play suffocating defense. The Wildcats will want to shoot more than 30 threes in this game, and they might even push 40. The goal for this team should be to get open looks from deep, and if a shot isn't open, make the extra pass to get the open look.
Kentucky did a great job of taking care of the basketball in the exhibition games, and they would love to do just that when they take on Wright State. Limiting turnovers will win games in conference play and the NCAA Tournament, so the Wildcats need to work on this now.
It would also be great if Jaxson Robinson could cement himself as the star of the team in this ball game. Every team needs a go to guy, and it feels like Robinson will be that guy for the Wildcats.