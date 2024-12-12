ESPN predicts the winner between rivals Kentucky and Louisville
Mark Pope's Kentucky team just played its shakiest game of the season as the Wildcats took down Colgate 78-67 in Rupp Arena. There were many points in this game where the Wildcats couldn't seem to get a stop. At different points of the game, the Wildcats got hot from deep, helping them get the win over a Colgate team that has become an NCAA Tournament staple.
The positive takeaway is that in a game where the Wildcats let an inferior opponent hang around, they found a way to get the win. Ugly or not, a win is a win, and this can't hurt the Wildcats in any way down the road.
Now, the Wildcats have to put this game behind them because one of the most important games of the non-conference slate is coming up as they are set to face off with Louisville.
This game feels like the real revival of this rivalry, as both of these teams have new coaches, and the programs seem to be heading in the right direction.
ESPN seems to think the Wildcats should get the win at home as they give Coach Pope's squad an 86.8% chance to get the victory.
Both of these teams have some injuries heading into this ball game, so it will be interesting to see which team is able to squeak out a victory short-handed. This is the most exciting Kentucky/Louisville matchup the Bluegrass State has seen in years which is exciting for fans from both sides.
Coach Pope and his team understand the importance of this game to Big Blue Nation, and they will be ready.