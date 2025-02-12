ESPN predicts the winner between the #15 Kentucky Wildcats and Texas Longhorns
There is a new landscape in the SEC, and it involved the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. The Wildcats are set to make the trip to Austin on Saturday to take on the Longhorns for what should be a really good basketball game.
The Longhorns are a team that has some really good players, but this hasn't led to a lot of success in SEC play. Texas is 4-8 in conference play, but they are a team that can beat any team on any given night.
The leading scorer for the Longhorns is freshman phenom Tre Johnson, who is set to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft. The 6'6 guard averages 19.3 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.6% from three. Johnson is lights out when it comes to his pull-up midrange jumper. If he hits that shot, Kentucky could be in trouble.
Arthur Kaluma is another great player for the Longhorns that is capable of going off on any given night. The games where the Longhorns are the best are ones where Kaluma and Johnson both play well.
Kentucky is heading into this game coming off a massive win over Tennessee, but the Wildcats are banged up. Lamont Butler reinjured his shoulder against the Vols, and Jaxson Robinson is still dealing with his wrist injury.
ESPN gives the Wildcats only a 44.7% chance to win this game on the road in Austin. A lot of it will come down to which players suit up for Mark Pope's team on Saturday.