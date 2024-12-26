ESPN predicts the winner between the Kentucky Wildcats and Brown
The last time the Kentucky Wildcats were seen on the hardwood, Mark Pope's team picked up an ugly 20-point loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Kentucky got dominated from start to finish in this game, so now, after this loss, the Wildcats will look to rebound before SEC play begins.
The Wildcats will have one final tune-up game in non-conference play before the gauntlet of SEC play begins, and that game is against the Brown Bears. The last time the Brown Bears were on the hardwood, they took on #8 Kansas and lost this game 87-53.
Of the games the Wildcats have played against mid-major teams this non-conference slate, Brown will be one of the better teams, so Coach Pope needs to have his players ready after a long break.
ESPN doesn't seem to think the Kentucky Wildcats will have all that much trouble against Brown, as they give the Wildcats a 96.5% chance to get this win.
If the Wildcats are able to get the win, they would leave non-conference play 11-2 with wins over Duke and Gonzaga. For year one under Coach Pope, this start would have to make Big Blue Nation happy.
The Ohio State loss was ugly, so the Wildcats have a lot to improve on before their big matchup with the #6 Florida Gators on January 4th. Coach Pope and his team will hopefully fix some of the defensive issues before this game and start to hit some open threes. SEC play will be a nightly war for each team in the conference.