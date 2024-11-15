ESPN predicts the winner between the Kentucky Wildcats and Lipscomb
Mark Pope and his Kentucky team are coming off a massive win over the Duke Blue Devils, which was a win that sold the college basketball world on the upside of this Kentucky team. Luckily for the Wildcats, they don't play again until Tuesday, meaning they have a full week off after this win.
Sometimes, after a big win with an emotional high, a team can look past their next opponent and lose a game they shouldn't after a season-changing win. It feels like the Wildcats having a week to get back in the gym after the win should help them stay focused on their next game, which is against Lipscomb.
Coach Pope has also talked a lot about how he takes the schedule one game at a time and never looks ahead, which means he has his players doing the same thing.
ESPN doesn't seem to think the Wildcats will have any kind of issue taking down Lipscomb, as they give Kentucky a 96.1% chance to get the big win in Rupp Arena.
Lipscomb has played an SEC team as they took on Coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks earlier this season. Arkansas won this game 76-60 at home to open up their season.
Kentucky shouldn't have any issue handling business in this game, but the Wildcats need to make sure they win all of these games because a loss will kill a team's NET Ranking. Having a bad NET Ranking will hurt the Wildcats when it comes to NCAA Tournament time.