ESPN predicts the winner between the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers
Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats hosted the #1 Auburn Tigers on Saturday and didn't put up much of a fight. The Wildcats also got news that Jaxson Robinson is done for the year, which is a big blow for Kentucky.
Despite a rough showing on Saturday and losing Robinson for the season, this team has to keep moving forward, and they have a must-win game coming up on Tuesday.
The LSU Tigers are coming to Rupp Arena on Tuesday, and they have only won three games in SEC play.
If Kentucky wants a chance to play on Thursday of the SEC Tournament, they have to find a way to win this game in Rupp Arena. This week, the Wildcats need to be rooting against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss.
LSU does have some good players on its roster, with the leading scorer being Cam Carter. On the season, Carter averaged 16.9 points per game, shooting nearly 40% from three.
The Wildcats will need Koby Brea to continue to play well now that Robinson is officially out of the lineup for Kentucky the rest of the season.
ESPN doesn't seem to think the Kentucky Wildcats will have all that much trouble taking down LSU at home, as they give Pope's team an 85.8% chance to win this game.
There is a lot on the line for Kentucky in this game on Tuesday, so the Wildcats must find a way to win. This is a Quad 3 game in the NET rankings, meaning if the Wildcats lose, it will really hurt their NCAA Tournament seeding.