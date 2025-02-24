ESPN predicts the winner between the Kentucky Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners
A hot start against the Alabama Crimson Tide went to waste on Saturday as the Wildcats dropped their seventh game in SEC play. This would have been a really tough game for Mark Pope's team to win without Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson, so the goal is to keep trying to get these players healthy.
In the SEC this season, there is no such thing as a game off, as the Wildcats will make the trip on Wednesday to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. This will be the first meeting between the two teams, with the Sooners being in the SEC.
This will also be a homecoming for Otega Oweh, who started his college basketball career playing for the Sooners. Now, the Wildcat's leading scorer will head back to the Lloyd Noble Center wearing blue and white.
The Sooners ended a five-game losing streak on Saturday, taking down the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home. This helped the Wildcats seeding-wise in the SEC Tournament as Mississippi State and Kentucky are fighting for the eighth spot.
The Sooners have two players, Jalon Moore and Jeremiah Fears, who average over 15 points per game. Fears is projected to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft, so the Wildcats will need to find a way to defend this elite guard.
ESPN believes the Wildcats will win this game on the road as they give Pope's team a 60.8% chance to win. Kentucky needs this one badly for seeding in March, so the shorthanded Wildcats must find a way to leave Norman with a win.