ESPN predicts the winner between the Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are coming off their most deflating loss of the season against Arkansas, but in the SEC this season, there is no time to hang your head.
The Kentucky Wildcats will have to go on the road on Tuesday to take on a very good Ole Miss team. The Rebels are 16-6 on the season and 5-4 in SEC play. Like the Wildcats, the Rebels are on a skid, losing four of their last five games. Chris Beard's team does have an impressive road win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in conference play, holding the nation's top offense to only 64 points.
Kentucky's team is known for being veteran-led, but this Ole Miss team is full of veteran players. The Rebels have seven players who have scored 1,000 points in their college basketball careers, which is unheard of for a college basketball team.
Sean Pedulla is the leading scorer for Ole Miss as the Virginia Tech transfer is averaging 15.2 points per game. Pedulla put up 29 points in the loss to Auburn on Saturday, so when he gets going, the 6'1 guard can score a lot of points.
ESPN gives the Wildcats a 41.6% chance to win this game on the road so Kentucky could be staring down its fifth SEC loss. Coach Pope's team does seem to step up when the odds are against them, so the Wildcats have to find a way to win this ball game.
They will likely have to do it without guard Lamont Butler, who has missed the Wildcat's last two games.