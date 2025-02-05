ESPN predicts the winner between the Kentucky Wildcats and South Carolina Gamecocks
After the loss to Ole Miss, the Kentucky Wildcats are desperately looking for a bounce-back win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks don't have a midweek game this week so they will come into Rupp Arena with an 0-9 record in SEC play.
The Gamecocks do have an outstanding player in Collin Murray-Boyles, who could work his way into lottery pick status with continued elite play in conference play. Murray-Boyles leads the Gamecocks in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game, and rebounds, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game.
While South Carolina has had a disastrous season, they have played Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State close in SEC play, so the Wildcats need to be ready for the Gamecock's best shot.
Despite the Wildcat's struggles over their last couple of games, ESPN doesn't seem to think they will have much trouble beating the Gamecocks in Rupp Arena as they give Pope's team an 86.2% chance to win this game.
Kentucky fans would love to see an excellent defensive performance from the Wildcats in this game, as that has been a titanic struggle for this team all season long. If Kentucky isn't able to clean up the defense, it will be really difficult for this team to make a run in March.
All it will take is one ugly shooting game to send Kentucky home in March, so the Wildcats need to keep working on improving the defense over the final handful of SEC games. If this team doesn't improve defensively, it's hard to see them getting past the Round of 32.