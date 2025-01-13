ESPN predicts the winner between the Kentucky Wildcats and Texas A&M Aggies
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats had struggled on the road early in the season with losses to Georgia and Clemson, but against the top 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Wildcats were able to end this narrative with a massive 95-90 win.
What almost felt more important than this win was the fact that Jaxson Robinson had his best game of the season as he scored 27 points. Robinson went 9-12 from the field and 7-10 from three.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, this is SEC play, and the schedule isn't going to get any easier for Kentucky as they will be hosting the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday. The Aggies are 2-1 in SEC play with wins over Texas and Oklahoma, but they lost at home to Alabama on Saturday.
The Aggies have played their last few games without star veteran guard Wade Taylor IV. Taylor has been a Kentucky killer during his career, so if he isn't able to suit up in Rupp Arena on Tuesday, this would be ideal for Kentucky.
ESPN thinks the Kentucky Wildcats are going to win this game as it gives Mark Pope's team a 60.6% chance to get the win.
Kentucky fans will hope to see Robinson play well in this game and stack great performances. If he is able to do this Big Blue Nation will fully have 100% confidence in him.
Kentucky hasn't lost this season when making 10 or more threes, so the Wildcats will look to get hot from deep in Rupp Arena against the Texas A&M Aggies.