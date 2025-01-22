ESPN predicts the winner between the Kentucky Wildcats and Vanderbilt Commodores
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to make the trip down to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. This is a road game, but there will be a lot of blue in the stands for a Saturday game in Nashville.
This is a game the Kentucky Wildcats need to not look past as the Commodores are having a fine season with a 15-4 record overall and a 3-2 record in SEC play. The Commodores have beaten LSU, South Carolina, and most recently, the Tennessee Volunteers. Vanderbilt beat Tennessee at home, so they play well in their building.
Vandy's star player is junior guard Jason Edwards, who averages 17.3 points per game. The Commodores have four players who average in double figures, so the Wildcats will have to defend everyone at a high level.
Defense is going to be a big key in this game for the Wildcats, as they have struggled to stop opponents so far in SEC play. The Wildcats shouldn't have any trouble scoring it will all come down to making sure the Commodores don't score a lot of points.
ESPN doesn't seem to think the Wildcats will have all that much of a problem in Nashville, as they give Kentucky a 59.6% chance to take down Vanderbilt.
This is a game that the Wildcats can't lose if they want to be a high seed in both postseason tournaments. The Commodores are quite competitive, but this is a game Mark Pope's team has to win on the road.