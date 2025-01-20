ESPN predicts the winner in Kentucky's remaining 13 SEC games
The Kentucky Wildcats have played five SEC games and have a record of 3-2. Knowing that four of these five games have been against ranked opponents makes the 3-2 start for the Wildcats a fine start.
In all honesty, the Wildcats could lose six games in SEC play and still be a three or four-seed in the NCAA Tournament and get the double bye in Nashville.
While the Wildcats got SEC play started with a tough stretch, things aren't going to get any easier as the conference is stacked top to bottom.
Let's take a look at what percentage chance the Wildcats have to win their remaining SEC games according to ESPN.
ESPN's Prediction of Kentucky's remaining SEC Games
@Vanderbilt: 59% chance to win
@Tennessee: 22.9% chance to win
Vs. Arkansas: 80.9% chance to win
@Ole Miss: 41% chance to win
Vs. South Carolina: 87.9% chance to win
Vs. Tennessee: 46.3% chance to win
@Texas: 42.5% chance to win
Vs. Vanderbilt: 80.7% chance to win
@Alabama: 26.8% chance to win
@Oklahoma: 56.4% chance to win
Vs. Auburn: 33.6% chance to win
Vs. LSU: 82.3% chance to win
@Missouri: 51.5% chance to win
This means ESPN is predicting the Wildcats to have an overall record of 10-8 in SEC play. Knowing how well the Wildcats have played against top competition, it is hard to believe they finish SEC play 10-8.
Kentucky will have to win some games that, on paper, they are supposed to lose to win 12 or more games in SEC play, but they are capable of doing this.