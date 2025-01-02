ESPN predicts the winner of each game on Kentucky's SEC schedule
SEC play is here, and the Kentucky Wildcats will get it started with a bang by hosting the #6 Florida Gators. This game is an excellent opportunity for the Wildcats to get a massive win in front of a hectic Rupp Arena crowd.
The problem for Kentucky is that all 18 games of SEC play are going to be absolute battles. Even the teams many project to finish at the bottom of the conference are capable of winning some games.
Let's take a look at what ESPN predicts the Wildcats record to be in SEC play.
ESPN Predicts Kentucky's SEC Record
Vs. #6 Florida: 61.8% chance to win
@Georgia: 53.2% chance to win
@ #17 Mississippi State: 45.6% chance to win
Vs. #13 Texas A&M: 64.9% chance to win
Vs. #5 Alabama: 56.4% chance to win
@Vanderbilt: 60.8% chance to win
@ #1 Tennessee: 21.6% chance to win
Vs. #23 Arkansas: 77.5% chance to win
@ #24 Ole Miss: 49.5% chance to win
Vs. South Carolina: 85.6% chance to win
Vs. #1 Tennessee: 44.5% chance to win
@Texas: 39.1% chance to win
Vs. Vanderbilt: 81.8% chance to win
@ #5 Alabama: 30.8% chance to win
@ #12 Oklahoma: 56.9% chance to win
Vs. #2 Auburn: 36.1% chance to win
Vs. LSU: 80.1% chance to win
@Missouri: 60.4% chance to win
Overall Record: 11-7
If Kentucky were to go 11-7 in the SEC, they would likely be a four or five-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and this gauntlet of conference action would have them ready to make a deep tournament run.