ESPN's analytics give Kentucky's odds to win the National Championship
The NCAA Tournament is right around the corner, and Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats are looking to go on a run. The Wildcats are looking to get some built-up momentum for the Big Dance against Missouri and in the SEC Tournament.
Some believe this Kentucky team is capable of going on a run, while others believe the season-ending injuries sustained by Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa will make this challenging.
ESPN seems to think this Kentucky team is capable of going on a run based on their analytics. These numbers give Kentucky an 8.3% chance to make the Final Four and a one percent chance to win it all.
Some might say a one percent chance isn't much, but that one percent chance to win it all is the 14th best in college basketball in these ESPN rankings.
Kentucky has a shot at making a run in March, but it would take a lot of three-point shots falling. The Wildcats have played better defense of late but there is no question this has been an issue. It is hard for this team to rely on defense, so Pope's team needs to get hot once the postseason starts.
The Wildcats have proven they can win big games this season, so it is hard to say this team isn't capable of doing something special. Kentucky needs to use the Missouri game and the SEC Tournament to fine-tune the lineups without Robinson. If they can get used to this before the NCAA Tournament, it will go a long way.