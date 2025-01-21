ESPN's Basketball Power Index is losing confidence in the Kentucky Wildcats
Most college basketball fans who have watched this Kentucky team play would say that the Wildcats are more than capable of making a run in March based off the eye test. Unfortunately, ESPN is not so convinced, as they have dropped Kentucky way down their basketball power index.
Despite the Wildcats being ranked as the ninth-best team in college hoops, ESPN's metrics give Mark Pope's team the 20th-best percentage odds to win the title at 0.8%. This has dropped over the last few weeks, and it has to be because of the way Kentucky's defense has played.
While Kentucky's defense is nowhere close to as bad as last seasons, a slight comparison could be made as KenPom has the Wildcats' defense ranked 82nd, which hurts knowing the offense is ranked second overall.
A great example of this is what happened on Saturday, where the Wildcat's offense was unstoppable, but the defense couldn't stop Alabama, leading to the loss. Kentucky's offense is good enough to win a title, but the defense is going to have to improve.
Kentucky has had some good defensive games this season, proving they are capable of doing it, but they will have to slow elite offensive teams to make a run to the National Championship.
ESPN has lost some confidence in this Kentucky team, but a few positive improvements on the defensive side of the floor will have this team ready to make a run. Kentucky fans can rest assured knowing Coach Pope will figure out how to make this team better.