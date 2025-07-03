ESPN's top newcomer for Kentucky's 2025-26 basketball team might surprise fans
Mark Pope's 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team is full of new faces, and the Wildcats look to have an excellent team. Coach Pope used the transfer portal and high school recruiting to fill his roster for the upcoming season, and the Wildcats will be ranked in the top ten to start the season.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello wrote an article where he picked the top newcomer for every top 25 team, and the player he picked might surprise some fans. Borzello ended up choosing the Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe.
Here is the reasoning Borzello listed for choosing Lowe over some other elite options, "Jayden Quaintance is the highest-ranked transfer arriving in Lexington, but there are questions about his availability after he suffered a torn ACL in late February. So, we're going with Lowe, a third-team All-ACC selection at Pitt last season who will have to adjust his game in coach Mark Pope's offense. Surrounded by a slew of shooters, however, he's likely to be more efficient."
Many would have expected Jayden Quaintance to be the pick for the topic, but for the Wildcats' upside to hit, Coach Pope needs Lowe to have a great season.
Lowe will need to improve his shooting percentages, but in the Pope system, that shouldn't be that hard of an ask.
Whether Lowe struggles or has an elite season, the Wildcats will be a good team, but if Lowe's upside hits, the Wildcats could be the best team in college basketball. Lowe will have a big impact on how the season goes for Pope's Kentucky Wildcats.