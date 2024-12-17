ESPN says Kentucky has the toughest remaining schedule in college basketball
The Kentucky Wildcats have two remaining games left in the non-conference slate against Ohio State and Brown. After the conclusion of these two games, the Wildcats will get going in SEC play, which is not going to be an easy task.
The Wildcats, according to ESPN, have the toughest remaining schedule in college basketball and this is primarily due to the challenge that will be the SEC. The top 25 toughest remaining schedules in college basketball are littered with SEC teams, which is the best conference in college hoops this season.
Kentucky has played a tough schedule to this point with games against Duke, Gonzaga, Clemson, and Louisville, but compared to what will be seen in the SEC, this likely will feel like a cakewalk in a few months. Every team in the SEC could lose on any given night in conference play. This conference is solid from top to bottom, and many expect the SEC to put a boatload of teams in the NCAA Tournament.
The goal for Kentucky will be to lose six or fewer games in SEC play. If they are able to do this, the Wildcats, thanks to a solid record in non-conference play, will be a three-seed or better.
Last season, Coach Pope coached in the Big 12, so he has played in a tough conference before, which will help him manage SEC play. The good news for the Wildcats and all SEC teams is the toughness of SEC play will prepare these teams for the NCAA Tournament.