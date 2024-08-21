ESPN seems certain a former Kentucky Wildcat star will win NBA Rookie of the Year
The NBA season is right around the corner, and former Kentucky star Reed Sheppard is set to make his NBA debut for the Houston Rockets. The number three overall pick put on a show in Vegas in the NBA Summer League, which proved to NBA fans he is made for the league.
After his performance in the NBA Summer League, many now believe the former Kentucky sharpshooter will win Rookie of the Year this season. ESPN's staff voted on who they believe will win Rookie of the Year, and Sheppard won the vote by a long shot. Sheppard received 62% of the vote, with Zach Edey coming in second, getting 14% of the vote. It feels like the whole world believes Sheppard will be the Rookie of the Year.
Sheppard is likely going to come off the bench for the Rockets, but even with these limited bench minutes, he is still going to be a massive part of the team's success. If Sheppard plays well, he could take over for veteran guard Fred VanVleet at some point this season.
It is going to be a special rookie season for the former Wildcat, Sheppard.
ESPN's staff had this to say about why Sheppard was the leader in voting to win this season's Rookie of the Year Award.
"Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in this year's draft, led the voting this season after a standout performance at summer league. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game in Las Vegas and should slot into a Rockets lineup ready for a playoff push."- ESPN Staff